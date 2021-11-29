ColossusXT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $209.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 222.2% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $209.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00016163 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003994 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,338,281,164 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.