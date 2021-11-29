Collateral Pay Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,308.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $814,378.51 and approximately $7,308.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.61 or 0.07472183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,279.84 or 0.99130199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.