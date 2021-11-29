Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colfax were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.