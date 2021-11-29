Coin Artist Price Hits $1.27 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $2,536.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00230264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00088165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

COIN is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

