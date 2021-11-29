Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Down 73.7% in November

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 177,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,158 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth $18,475,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 89.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 266,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the third quarter valued at $4,913,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRHC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Cohn Robbins has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

