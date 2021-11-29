Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 4,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

