Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Shares of PTC opened at $105.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.