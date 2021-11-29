Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $149.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.