Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $82.10 on Monday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.9535 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

