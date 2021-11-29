Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE traded up $13.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $675.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,589. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $630.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.