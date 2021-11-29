Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $250.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,121. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

