Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 105.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

PREF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,599 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54.

