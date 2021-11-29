Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 200.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,070,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.21. The company had a trading volume of 230,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,271,988. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86. The company has a market capitalization of $808.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

