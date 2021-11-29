Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $253.83. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $212.78 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

