CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $126,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $222.16 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

