CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.
About CLP
