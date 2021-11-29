CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

