Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.13. 615,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,355,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

