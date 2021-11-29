CloakCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,705.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2,705.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016578 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,727,267 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

