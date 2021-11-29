ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

Shares of CEM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.90. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,494. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

