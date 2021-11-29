Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.82). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRXT. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

