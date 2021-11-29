Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report sales of $142.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.20 million to $142.80 million. Civeo posted sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $577.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $614.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

CVEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

CVEO stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.