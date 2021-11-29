City Holding Co. Sells 85 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $122.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

