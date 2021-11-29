City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.