City Holding Co. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

City Holding Co. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

