City Holding Co. Buys 3,790 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

