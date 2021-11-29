City Holding Co. Acquires 2,000 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 173,335 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

