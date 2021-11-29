Citigroup Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.