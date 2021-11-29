Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,414 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $224,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

