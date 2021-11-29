Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 4,510 Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKA opened at $9.84 on Monday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

