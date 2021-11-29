Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.0% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,111,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 84,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 122,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.04. 325,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,855,998. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

