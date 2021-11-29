Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 277,941 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

