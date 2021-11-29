Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.960-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. 11,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.