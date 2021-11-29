Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $184.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

