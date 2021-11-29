ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of ChromaDex worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 207,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

ChromaDex Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.