China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.13

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $28.24. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 7 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

