Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $524.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter is encouraging. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed exited the third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt, which again is a positive. Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $483.32 on Friday. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

