Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,061 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of ShotSpotter worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $34.53 on Monday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.17 million, a P/E ratio of -313.91, a PEG ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.