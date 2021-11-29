Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Sientra worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 41.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sientra by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 136.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

