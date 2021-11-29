Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Capstar Financial worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CSTR stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

