Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Willdan Group worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $40.83 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

