Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,832 Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQZ opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. Equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

