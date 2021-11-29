Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTHR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CTHR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

