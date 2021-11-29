Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 1,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,633 shares in the company, valued at C$3,164,371.80.

SEA traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.56. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$29.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

