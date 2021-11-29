Centric Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001308 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.