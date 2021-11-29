Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of CNTG opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -2.11. Centogene has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Centogene by 204.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Centogene during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Centogene by 126.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centogene during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

