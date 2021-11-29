Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.46

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLBT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.