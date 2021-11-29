CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Tops $76.20 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 57% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $833.61 million and approximately $76.20 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00231435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,647,760 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

