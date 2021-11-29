CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $11,483.08 and approximately $60.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005235 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

