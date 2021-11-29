Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $198.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.28 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.64. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

