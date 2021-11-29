CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

CMAX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. 5,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $29,973,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

